Hoese & Co LLP Acquires Shares of 200 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 407,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $205.26 and a 12 month high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

