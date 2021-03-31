Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.33. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $234.48.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

