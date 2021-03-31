Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $113.98 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

