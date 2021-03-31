Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWSN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 20,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,646. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

