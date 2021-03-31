Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,594 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.