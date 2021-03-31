64,800 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 811,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 445,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

GPK opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

