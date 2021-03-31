Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after buying an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,134,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Finally, RR Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,390,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

