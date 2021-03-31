Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

