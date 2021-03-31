BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of -1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. BioNTech has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $131.00.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

