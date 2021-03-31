voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%. voxeljet updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.