CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

