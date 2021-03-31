NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

About NRC Group ASA

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

