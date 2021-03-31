NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76.
About NRC Group ASA
