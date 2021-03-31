United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avalara by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.64 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.