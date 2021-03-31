SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,759 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

