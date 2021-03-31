SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

