HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%.

Shares of HYRE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

