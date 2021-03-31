Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 296.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $43.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

