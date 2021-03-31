Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 99,398 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 193.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,398 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

BSCN opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

