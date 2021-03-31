200,000 Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

OTCMKTS:BTWNU opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

