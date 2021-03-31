IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Several research firms recently commented on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

