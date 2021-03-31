Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

