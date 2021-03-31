Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 172,100 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

