VivoPower International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,155% compared to the average daily volume of 149 call options.

VVPR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

