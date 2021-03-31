SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,060 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $11,046,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.