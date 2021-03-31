18,576 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

