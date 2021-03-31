SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,685 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 28.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BrightView by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BV opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

