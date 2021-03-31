SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Belden by 1,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.