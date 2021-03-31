SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

