Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 134,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

