Noir (NOR) Market Cap Hits $784,486.71

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Noir has a market capitalization of $784,486.71 and $1,367.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00238125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.37 or 0.03654705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,481,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

