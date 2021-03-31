Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15.

