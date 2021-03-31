Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 470,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.69 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.