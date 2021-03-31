Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $100,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

