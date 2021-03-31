IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

