IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80.
In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.