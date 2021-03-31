Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 49 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,377.17.

AZO opened at $1,425.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,193.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $757.18 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

