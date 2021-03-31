Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,222. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

