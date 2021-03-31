Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $71.60 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $71,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of TEL opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

