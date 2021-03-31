Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 667.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

