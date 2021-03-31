Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH opened at $317.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average of $261.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

