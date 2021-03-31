Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $17.23 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,156.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,169.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,030.19.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

