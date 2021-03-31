Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,516 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,652,000 after purchasing an additional 876,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

