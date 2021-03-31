941 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

