Arvest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 74,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

