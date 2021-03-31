SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $649,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

