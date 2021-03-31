Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 333 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

