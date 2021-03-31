Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,531 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $18,413,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.