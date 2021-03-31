IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,703 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $100.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.21.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

