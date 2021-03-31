SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,907,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $99.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

