IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

