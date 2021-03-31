Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 81,354 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,354 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 337.83, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.76. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

